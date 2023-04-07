Nelson County Jail Logs — April 5-6, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Joseph James Upson, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $2,000 cash. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chrystal Lynne Perry, 36, Willisburg, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; no seat belts; inadequate muffler. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Wayne Stone, 31, Louisville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,500 cash. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Benita Elain Festervan, 38, Lexington, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Wayne Kinder Jr. 32, New Haven, failure to appear (five counts). Bond total is $3,200. Booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Lee Milton, 52, Eastview, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Autumn Elizabeth Yates, 27, Bloomfield, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

James Lino Saldana, 55, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $2,400. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Jose Diaz, 26, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keshawn Quantrell Ross, 26, Louisville, receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of marijuana; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; no insurance; no registration plates; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Patrick Nally, 34, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, first-degree; reckless driving; wanton endangerment, second-degree, police officer; no insurance; no registration receipt; wanton endangerment, first-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:46 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy James Hicks, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units opiates); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; no insurance; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:16 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-