Obituary: Maxie Perkins, 84, Hodgenville

Maxie Perkins, 84, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville. He was born May 18, 1938, in Larue County to the late James Everett and Alva Mae Sprowles Perkins. He was a Baptist by faith and a farmer who loved working with his hands. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Ray Perkins, Junior Perkins, Paul Perkins, Claude Perkins, Doyt Perkins and Roger Perkins.

He is survived by his sister, Glenda (Paul) Wathen; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Perkins and Arlene Perkins; two special friends, Ron Benningfield and Junior Bowen; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville, with Bro. Danny Nelson officiating, Burial is in the Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery.

Visitation for is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

