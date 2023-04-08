Obituary: Mary K. Reynolds, 89, Bardstown

Mary K. Reynolds, 89, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Winsor Gardens. She was born Sept. 3, 1933, in Nelson County. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward “Ed” Reynolds; one grandson, Andrew Lee “Andy” Reynolds; two sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by four daughters, Jo Ann Jury of Elizabethtown, Donna Boone (Jerry) of Bardstown, Kitty Stewart of Bowling Green, and Susie Elder (Steve) of Lexington; five sons, Eddie Reynolds Jr., Dennis Reynolds and Joe Reynolds (Lynn), all of Bardstown, Gary Reynolds (Debbie) of Floyd Knobs, Ind., and Steve Reynolds (Samantha) of Elizabethtown; one sister, Linda Boren of Bardstown; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

