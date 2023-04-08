Nelson County Jail Logs — April 6-7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Rosanna Lee Woolett, 44, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond is $5,000. Booked at 11:28 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, April 7, 2023

Xayvious Lloyd Copeland, 21, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Emlijah Jamell Jones, 18, Clarksville, Tenn., assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; criminal mischief, third-degree. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:04 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Michael Mulvaney, 37, Shepherdsville, trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession controlled substance,, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance card; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023.

Kenneth Dale Mann, 36, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 4:31 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-