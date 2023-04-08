Obituary: Chester Comley, 65, Boston

Chester Comley, 65, of Boston, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 3, 1958, in Bardstown to his parents, William David Comley Sr. and Carrie Lee Cash Comley. He was retired from Heaven Hill Distillery and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

CHESTER COMLEY

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Brenda Frances Comley Grow and Ann Riggs; and two brothers, Jack Comley and William David “Juney” Comley Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Richmond; one brother, Mike Comley (Rhonda); and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial is in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-