Obituary: Bruce Anthony Nalley, 55, Lebanon

Bruce Anthony Nalley, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Spring View Hospital. He was born Sept. 12, 1967, in Marion County. He formerly worked in construction. He was a fun-loving spirit. He laughed and enjoyed life. He never knew a stranger. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Julian and Naomi Marie Bell Nalley; five sisters, Judy Marie Nalley, Rhoda Della Metcalf, Mary Henrietta Fogle, Madonna Rose Bowman and Joyce Ann Norris; three brothers, Michael Edward Nalley, Jerry Nalley and Junior Nalley.

Survivors include one daughter, Paige Nalley of Bardstown; three sisters, Wanda Bartley of Bardstown, Patty Bruner (Greg) and Sue Miles (Danney) both of Saint Francis; four brothers, Joe Nalley (Sherry) of Clarksville, Tenn., Jimmy Nalley of Lebanon, Stephen “Sarge” Nalley of Raywick and Bert Nalley (Celia) of Hepzibah, Ga.

Cremation was chosen. A Celebration of his life is 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the funeral home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

