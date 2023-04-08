Obituary: Jimmy Gary Carter Sr., 71, Elizabethtown

Jimmy Gary Carter Sr., 71, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a native of Nelson County and was Catholic by faith.

JIMMY GARY CARTER SR.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Connie Shelia Carter; his parents, Howard and Bonnie Greenwell Carter; two sisters, Judy House and Joyce Kennedy; and one brothers, Jeffrey Carter.

Survivors include one daughter, Sheila Carter McQueary; four sons, Jimmy (Miriam) Carter Jr., Donnie (Marilyn) Carter, Johnnie Carter and Corey Carter; two brothers, Joe Carter and Howard Carter Jr.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Union Christian Church. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-