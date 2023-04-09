Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, April 8, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Janine Rene Bennett Edelen, 46, Cox’s Creek, reckless driving (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristen Autumn Bellah, 30, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); rear license not illuminated. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Connie Bernice Shelburne, 54, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $393 cash. Booked at 6:59 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-