Obituary: Betty Lou Jackson Hall, 71, New Haven

Betty Lou Jackson Hall, 71, of New Haven, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville. She was a lover of photography and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

BETTY LOU JACKSON HALL

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Frances Jackson; one sister, Wanda Sue Thompson; and two grandchildren, Adam Paul and Ashley Anne Boone.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Hall; one daughter, Terri Ann Boone (Todd); two sons, Joseph Michael and Thomas Kevin (Toi Debroy) Hall;

three grandchildren, Destiny Debroy, Robert Hall, and Sarah Debroy; and three brothers-in-law, Andy Hall (Barbara Sue), Frank Hall, and Leo Hall.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

