Obituary: Edna Mae Smith, 78, Bardstown

Edna Mae Smith, 78, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 6, 1944, in Bloomfield to the late Joe Daniel and Ruby Burkhead Curtsinger. She was a retired employee of American Greetings. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She had a heart of gold, and was always willing to help others.

EDNA MAE SMITH

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Smith; two sisters, Mary Jane Boblitt and Betty Vessels; two brothers Tony Curtsinger and Ricky Curtsinger.

She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Breeding and Sandy (Chris) Ryan, both of Bardstown; two sons, Joe Paul (Angie) Smith of New Haven and David Smith of Bardstown; five sisters, Rachel Greer of Bloomfield, Ruby McIntosh of Louisville, Rose (Kenny) Calvert of Bardstown, Debbie (Allen) Finch of Campbellsville and Rita Roten of Radcliff; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-