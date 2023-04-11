Obituary: Paul Edward Beane, 73, Cox’s Creek

Paul Edward Beane, 73, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born Aug. 6, 1949, in Covington to the late Guy W. and Mary Beane.

He was a retired Command Chief Warrant Officer from the U.S. Army after 39 years of service. He was an outdoors man who loved to hunt and the sportsmanship of shooting. He raised bird dogs for quail hunting as well as raising trail and show horses. He liked to dance to country music, garden, play golf and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie Epperson Beane; and one sister, Mary Kathleen Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judy Johnson Beane; five sons, Steve (Amy) Beane and Tony (Brittany) Beane, both of DeMossville, Jim (Angela) Beane of Taylor Mill, and Joe (Chasity) Beane of California, Ky.; three stepchildren, Trinn (Franz) Rigert, Kimber DeMoya and Timothy (Dawn) Shelton, all of Wisconsin; two brothers, Gregory Beane of Falmouth and Davie (Bernadette) Beane of Camp Springs; 19 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Franz Rigert officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy go to Wounded Warriors Organization or Quail Forever in Louisville or the American Legion Post #121 in Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

