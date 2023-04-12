Fiscal Court reviews Old Courthouse assessment, update on bulky item pickup

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe reviews a document during Tuesday’s meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 — Nelson County government’s bulky item pickup is set to wrap up this week, according to County Engineer Brad Spalding. Once the pickup is completed, crews will return to the first pickup area and pick up storm debris.

As of week 5 of the pickup, crews had already hauled 636 tons of bulky items, tires, etc. to the landfill. The total does not include storm debris, which is being hauled to the Old Quarry on Quarry Lane.

Fiscal Court approved adding storm debris to the pickup following the wind storm that devastated parts of Nelson County on March 3rd.

The pick-up crews will return to the first section of the county, which includes all areas west of US31E Louisville Rd. and north of the Bluegrass Parkway, and pick up storm debris in that area.

Magistrate Adam Wheatley

OLD COURTHOUSE ASSESSED. Fiscal court reviewed a new assessment of the condition of the Old Courthouse at its meeting Tuesday.

The assessment includes a list of more immediate needs, which includes replacing the building’s HVAC system at $449,920.

The assessment recommends substantial exterior repairs to eliminate water leaks that have plagued the building for years at a price of $548,150.

The first phase of recommended repairs totals $1.2 million. A complete renovation plan that includes upgrades to the accessibility of the building, a sprinkler fire suppression system, a modern alarm system, and new wiring and plumbing systems, pushes the total price to renovate the Old Courthouse to $2.8 million.

The assessment is the first step in the process to develop plans for the building’s complete renovation. In order to qualify for state or federal grant monies, the county also needs to have completed plans of the upgrades and repairs ready.

COURTHOUSE OFFICE CHANGES. Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins told the court that some of the offices on the second floor of the Old Courthouse will be moving. Code enforcement will move to the former planning and zoning office. Additionally, a part-time receptionist will be hired to answer phones and greet visitors to the judge-executive’s office.

The court approved hiring a part-time receptionist at $15 an hour. High school co-op students will also be used when needed, and those students will earn as much as $10 an hour.

PLANNING & ZONING. The court approved a lease for the existing location of the joint city-county planning and zoning office on Parkway Drive across from the entrance to Maywood.

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe and Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins.

REDISTRICTING. The court approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lincoln Trail Area Development District for the use of their software to assist with redistricting the magisterial districts of Nelson County.

According to Brad Metcalf, redistricting will shift several districts and shrink

District 2 and District 4. The goal for redistricting is to have all districts equal in population to within plus or minus 5 percent.

“Its a pure numbers thing that’s based on population,” Metcalf said.

He estimated the redistricting will affect roughly 1,000 county residents.

The court plans to appoint a three-member committee by

May 1st. The committee will have 30 days to complete the redistricting plan.

COUNTY ROAD CLEANUP. Clubs, churches and non-profit groups can raise money for their groups if they participate in the county’s roadside cleanup efforts. Groups can earn $100 for each mile they clean up. For more information, contact the county landfill office at (502) 348-1876.

ELECTION BALLOTS. The court approved the purchase of ballot printers for the Nelson County Clerk’s office. The printers will allow the office to print their own ballots instead of paying for pre-printed ballots. The printers will give the office the flexibility to print additional ballots if a polling location runs short.

County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom said the county may be reimbursed for the purchase of the printers.

APPOINTMENTS. The court approved the following appointments:

Brad Metcalfe was appointed deputy judge-executive with an annual salary of $50,000.



appointed Magistrate Jon Snow to the county’s health department board.



appointed Kenny Kute to the Nelson County Board of Assessments.

In other business, fiscal court:

approved revised jail policies and procedures;



approved adjustments to the pay rate of several jail employees



approved a hazard mitigation plan update with the Lincoln Trail ADD;



approved the road aid agreement with state government in order to accept $1.4 million in road maintenance funds.



approved a resolution that the county will pay the cost of transportation for parochial school students when transported by public school buses.



voted to approve raising the city-county air board’s monthly support from $800 to $1,000 per month.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023,, in the Bernard Ice Meeting Room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

