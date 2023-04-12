Nelson County Jail Logs — April 10-11, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 10, 2023

Brendan Lamont Cooper, 30, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Booked at 8:27 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Raymond Curtis Eisenback, 43, Mount Washington, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 ore more. Bond is $20,000. Booked at 10:28 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Reid Shacoi Young, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Aaron Wayne Willis, 25, Radcliff, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; speeding, 22 mph over limit; license to be in possession; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,250. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Brown Jr., 51, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Casey Powers, 46, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Harley Jerome Davidson, 34, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Amber Dawn Baker, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding, 20 mph over limit; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Priscilla Cathilin Vanegas, 38, Bardstown, false reporting of emergency – use of a party line. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Elizabeth Stokes, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

