Obituary: Donald Raymond Bradley, 87, New Haven

Donald Raymond Bradley, 87, of New Haven, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 23, 1935, in Bardstown to the late Frank and Ozelma Sympson Bradley. He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 121.

He was a builder and was highly sought after and respected for his workmanship. When he wasn’t working he loved to be outside on his land farming, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was a UK fan and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. His motto he worked and lived by was: “Leave a little bit for the other fella”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Donald R. Bradley Jr.; one grandson, Donald R. Bradley III; one granddaughter, Brandy Nichole Terrell; one brother, Frank Bradley Jr.; and two sisters, Wanda Seigle and Doris Leggett.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vienna Head Bradley; three daughters, Bethany Ann Terrell, Amy Bradley and Jennifer Marie Krupp, all of Bardstown; one son, John D. Bradley of Bardstown; one brother, John E. (Ann) Bradley of New Haven; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Burial is in the church cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with prayers at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

