Obituary: Louise Parkerson, 85, Mount Washington

Louise Parkerson, 85, of Mount Washington, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She was the former Louise Stump and a native of Nelson County. She loved to sing karaoke, dance, fishing and UK Basketball.

LOUISE PARKERSON

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charlie Parkerson; her parents, Anna and James B. Stump; and three brothers, Norman Stump, David Stump and Dallas Stump.

She is survived by two daughters, Anna DeHart and Brenda Stump (David); one son, Carroll Middleton (Debbie); one brother, Paul “Coca-Cola Cowboy” Stump; 8 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her loving cat, Tiny.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at the funeral home.

The Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

