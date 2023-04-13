Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Michael Edward Downs, 43, Hodgenville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Gail Ballard, 36, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Travis Atherton, 35, Buffalo, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Michael Thomas, 37, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; no operators license; no seat belts. No bond listed. Booked at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Chelsey Ann Green, 27, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Braiden Adarius Williams, 18, Rineyville, failure to appear. Bond is $184 cash. Booked at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-