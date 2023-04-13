Obituary: Bonnie J. Pare, 73, Springfield

Bonnie J. Pare, 73, of Springfield, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Jewish Hospital. She was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Michigan.

BONNIE J. PARE

She enjoyed painting and crocheting and planting flowers. She spent time cooking and experimenting with new cuisines. She loved long talks with her children, and keeping up with the family. She liked to take drives in the countryside and traveling. She was a U.S. Army veteran.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jo Brown; and her father, Herald Chester Puterbough.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David Pare; one daughter, Lisa Romano; one son, Ronald Pare; one sister, Mary Halling; one brother, John Brown; and one granddaughter, Vanessa Romano.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023,, at Barlow Funeral Home with military honors to follow.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-