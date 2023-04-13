Obituary: Rita Simpson, 73, Bardstown

Rita Simpson, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home. She was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Norman, Okla. She was of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Simpson Haller; her parents, Lee and Mildred Madden; and three brothers, Keith Madden, Bill Madden, and Gary Madden.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Simpson of Bardstown; one daughter, Angela (Barry) Branham of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Jenny Branham, Emma Branham, and Barry Branham Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held in St. Michael Cemetery in Louisville.

Memorial contributions may go to her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

