Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, April 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 13, 2023

John Michael Brown, 40, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023.

David Wayne Clark, 34, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Rachel Ann Jordan, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:17 p.m. April 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Alejandro Durbin, 19, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:26 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Dean Smith, 59, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:22 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Carrie Lynn Dillon, 47, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 11:54 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-