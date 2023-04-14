Obituary: Susan Elaine Kennedy Locklin, 62

Susan Elaine Kennedy Locklin, 62, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Jan. 14, 1961, to Gilbert Walton and Margaret Inez Crady Kennedy. She grew up in Lyons Station.

She was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church and a former secretary for New Haven School.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Audrey Aulbach; and

two brothers, Roger Kennedy and Melvin Kennedy.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Locklin; one daughter, Amy French; three sons, Scott French, Ricky French and Michael Locklin; four sisters, Jewell Kennedy, Wanda Kennedy, Geraldine Kennedy and Patty Hanneken (Keith); one brother-in-law, Jim Aulbach; three grandchildren, Reagan, Abby and Noah; and four nieces and nephews, Travis Kennedy (Heather), Rosemary Cruse (Aaron), Cody Aulbach (Amanda) and Lorrie Hendricks (Luke).

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

