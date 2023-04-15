Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, April 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, April 14, 2023

Aaron Michael Mahoney, 26, Campbellsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $158 cash. Booked at 4:55 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cory Anthony Hatfield, 25, Shepherdsville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:35 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, by Louisville Metro Police Department.

Daydrian Joseph Allen, 24, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds). No bond listed. Booked at 1:28 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023.

Autumn Paige Campbell, 27, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Christopher Tennill, 38, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023.

Garcia Bastian Gonzalo, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:41 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023.

Edward Geronimo Gonzalez Perez, 18, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:06 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023.

Adam Travis Milby, 40, Horse Cave, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; operating on a suspended operators license; no insurance; no registration receipt; no registration plates; obscuring the identity of a machine, from $500 to $10,000 in value. No bond listed. Booked at 11:27 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-