Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, April 15, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Treston Japrese Grundy, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $278 cash. Booked at 9;02 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

