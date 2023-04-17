Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, April 16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Dustin Charles Beck, 41, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond total is $6,000 cash. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Blake Aldridge, 25, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 4:23 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 9:15 p.m. April 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Katelynn Dawn Risen, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $123 cash. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-