Obituary: Charles Kenneth ‘Chuck’ Bowman Jr., 50, Bardstown

Charles Kenneth “Chuck” Bowman Jr., 50, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1972, in Indianapolis to the late Charles K. Sr. and Jean Johnson Bowman. He worked in construction as a brick and block mason and loved to fish.

He is survived by one daughter, Adriana Bowling of Virginia; two sons, Charles Lee Bowman of Bedford, Ind. and Steven (Tes) Bowman of Portsmouth, Va.; one sister, Angela “Angie” Downs of Bardstown; three brothers, “Joe Boy” Kenneth Downs of Greenbriar, Benjamin Joseph Bowman of Bardstown, and Jay ”Jennifer” Shepherd Jr. of Florida; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has followed his wishes for cremation and there will be no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

