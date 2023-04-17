Obituary: Ronald Lee ‘Ronnie’ Knott, 73, Bardstown

Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Knott, 73, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Jewish U of L Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 12, 1950, in Bardstown to the late Kavanough and Dorothy Sheckles Knott. He was retired from Barton 1792 and Community Towers Apartments. He was an avid UofL fan, loved other sports, loved to shop and was a member of Bardstown 1st Baptist Church.

He is survived by two sisters, Margaret Sheckles McMakin of Bardstown and Violet Neely of Louisville; one brother, John Ed “Red” (Laura Ann) Reed of Bardstown; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Eboney Neely officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

