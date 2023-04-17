Obituary: Virginia ‘Jenny’ Boone, 81, Bardstown

Virginia “Jenny” Boone, 81, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 16, 2023. at her home. She was born March 14, 1942, in Nelson County. She was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star My Old Kentucky Home Chapter 36.

VIRGINIA “JENNY” BOONE

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Ray and Iva Mae Hall Young; one sister, Barbara Ann Greenwell; and four brothers, Earl “Ray” Young, Edward Lee Young, Howard Ray Young Jr. and James Michael Young.

She is survived by her two sons, Glenn Boone of Bardstown and Mark Boone (Lydia) of Elizabethtown; one sister, Judy Carol Young Spalding (Eddie) of Cox’s Creek; seven grandchildren, Ashley Miller (Billy) of Cub Run, Lauren Johnson (Chris) of Boston, Brooke Howard (Corey) of Big Clifty, Cody Eggleston (Marcia) of Eastview, Shanda Hemmer, Joshua Eggleston and Jacob Hemmer, all of Elizabethtown; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Lee Brothers officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Heart Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

