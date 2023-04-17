Obituary: Worth A. Sallee, 69, Elizabethtown

Worth A. Sallee, 69, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home. He was born April 18, 1953 in Salem, Ind. He retired from Lowe’s after more than 25 years and also retired from Arch L. Heady Funeral Home were he worked for 27 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, enjoyed bluegrass music, golf and loved all UK sports. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

WORTH A. SALLEE

He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Ardella Miller; and one sister, Julie Sallee.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sallee of Elizabethtown; two children, Kim (R.B.) Slade of Cynthiana and Ashley Sallee of Elizabethtown; one brother, Carl Miller of Brandenburg; one special sister-in-law, Barbara Miles of Boston; three grandchildren, Payton Slade, Cooper Slade and Aidin Sallee; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The memorial service is noon Friday, April 21, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-