Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 17, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 17, 2023

Justin Thomas Caldwell, 35, Lebanon, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 3:09 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall Blake Roby, 43, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 8:18 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023.

Megan Elizabeth Beard, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Charles Brandon Noe, 37, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 4:42 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Latasha Ann Maddox, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,684 cash. Booked at 6:23 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Michael Shawn Barnes, 36, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:52 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-