Obituary: Janice L. Bickett Duke, 73, Bardstown

Janice L. Bickett Duke, 73, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born July 21, 1949, in Bardstown.

First and foremost, she was a lover of God. She often counseled people and taught the Bible in church. She was extremely gifted in her artistic expression of drawing and loved doing it. At one point in her earlier life, she had aspirations of becoming a commercial artist. She created original and realistic drawings from such things as nature scenes to people. This led her to even owning her own handmade craft store called The Blue Rose Shop. She was a loving, nurturing mother and a kind, engaging personality. She has finished her race, and received heaven’s prize in the presence of her Maker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Ruby Bickett; and one brother, Glenn Bickett.

She is survived by four children, Nina Duke, Carrie M. Duke Greer, and Kerrisa D. Duke all of Louisville, and Phil Wayne (Karin) Young of Rockford, Ill.; two sisters, Darlene (Jerry) Noffsinger and Patsy (Harold) Ashley; one brother, Gary (Sheila) Bickett; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

