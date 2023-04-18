Obituary: Theresa Ann Greenwell Cissell, 78, Bardstown

Theresa Ann Greenwell Cissell, 78, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Jewish Hospital. She was born Jan. 10, 1945, in Bardstown. She was retired from Jim Beam. She was a member of Bardstown Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bertrand Cissell; her parents, Mary Ballard Greenwell and William Richard Greenwell; two sisters, Mary Lillian Nye and Sara Elizabeth Greenwell Smallwood; and five brothers, Charles Richard Greenwell, Thomas Eugene Greenwell, William Leon Greenwell, Joseph Lonnie Greenwell, and James Robert Greenwell.

She is survived by two sons, Glenn (Amie) Cissell of Bardstown and Todd (Tammy) Cissell of Prospect; eight grandchildren, Eric Cissell, Lance Cissell, Zac Cissell, Brandon Denny, Justin Cissell, Ethan Cissell, Catlyn Mattingly, and Bryson Cissell; and three great-grandchildren; Kyleigh Cissell, Brinley Rae Cissell, and Rhett Lee Cissell.

The funeral is noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

