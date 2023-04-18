Letter: Put our values and community above what creates division

To the editor,

In today’s world, it seems like division is rampant. Whether it’s on the local, state, or federal level, we often see people at odds with one another, differing in opinions, ideologies, and beliefs. This can lead to polarization, animosity, and a lack of progress. However, it’s time for us to rise above this and prioritize our values and our communities over getting one over on each other.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of viewing politics and societal issues as a win-lose game, where one side must come out on top. However, this mentality only exacerbates division and prevents us from finding common ground and solutions that benefit everyone. Instead, we should focus on shared values and principles that can guide us toward building a better and more inclusive society.

One key aspect of this is putting our values first. Rather than getting caught up in agendas, we should ask ourselves what truly matters to us. What do we stand for? What kind of community and society do we want to create? When we focus on our core values, such as empathy, respect, fairness, and justice, we can transcend our differences and work towards a common vision.

Furthermore, the community should be a central pillar of our approach to problem-solving. Our communities are where we live, work, and raise our families. They are made up of diverse individuals with unique perspectives and experiences. When we prioritize community over personal gain, we foster a sense of belonging, cooperation, and mutual support. We can come together to tackle challenges, find compromises, and create policies that uplift everyone.

It’s also essential to remember that we are all human beings with inherent worth and dignity. It’s easy to get caught up in the rhetoric and dehumanize those who hold different views or beliefs. However, we must strive for empathy and understanding, even when we disagree. By listening to each other with an open mind and engaging in respectful dialogue, we can bridge the gaps and find common ground.

Justin Hall

Nelson County Jailer

