Obituary: Thomas Eugene ‘Tom’ Brahm, 64, Loretto

Thomas Eugene “Tom” Brahm, 64, of Loretto, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Spring View Hospital. He was born August 6, 1958, in Marion County. He was President of Brahm Trucking Service. He was a real estate agent and auctioneer with The Lancaster Agency. He was the Mayor of Loretto. He was a past Grand Knight and 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1264 in Lebanon. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert Lee Brahm, Sr. and Nell Peterson Brahm; and two brothers, Jack Brahm and infant Ben Brahm.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Debbie Brahm; two sons, Tom “Duece” Brahm II (Annemarie) of Lebanon and James Cody Lee Brahm (Rachel) of Loretto; seven sisters, Betty Ann Harned (Marvin) of Bardstown, Mary Sue Smith (Joe) of Burgin, Margaret Reynolds (Mike) of Louisville, and Pat O’Daniel (Robby), Kathy Abell (Bob), Bernadette O’Daniel (Mark), and Carolyn Edberg (Eddie Hill), all of Lebanon; three brothers, Lee Brahm (Theresa) and Ray Brahm (Linda Blair), both of Loretto, and Ricky Brahm (Rebecca) of Calvary; and one grandson, Camden Stiles of Lebanon.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Michael Reynolds, Paul Brahm, Bradley Abell, Adam Minrath, T.J. O’Daniel, Stewart O’Daniel, M.T. Harned, Tony Brahm, Michael Brahm, Ben Brahm, Richard Brahm and Larry McCauley. Honorary pallbearers are employees of Brahm Trucking Service.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

