Video: Nelson Fiscal Court special zoning moratorium meeting, April 14, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday morning, April 14, 2023, to hold first reading on an ordinance that establishes a 90-day moratorium on zoning applications related to bourbon projects in Nelson County. The first reading passed 4-1, with Magistrate Keith Metcalfe voting against the measure. No public input was allowed at the meeting, though Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins read a letter from Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton in support of the measure. Running time: About 21 minutes.

