Video: Nelson Fiscal Court meeting April 18, 2023, distillery zoning moratorium

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 20, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court held its second night meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The meeting featured input from bourbon industry leaders in regard to the proposed 90-day zoning moratorium on all bourbon-related projects. The court rescinded their first reading on the moratorium from the special Friday, April 14, 2023 meeting, and rather than vote again on the measure, they agreed unanimously to table the issue and seek more input from industry leaders.

Running time: About 1 hour, 54 minutes.

-30-