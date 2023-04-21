Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Danmon Jarome Hobbs, 24, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dean O’Daniel, 57, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating a vehicle with expired operators license; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Richard Samuel Gray, 33, St. Louis, Mo., order of appearance. Booked at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ju’quintis Faizon Arnez Mason, 24, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

David Wesley Phelps, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear (4 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 1:22 p.m. April 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Katherine Marie Hadley, 29, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker Turney Davie, 35, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Terry Cox, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $415 cash. Booked at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Cody Labree Tillett, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $595 cash. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

William Joseph Galloway, 41, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500. Booked at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Nathaniel Jerome Mayes, 48, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dakk Ntagal McLain, 20, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $240 cash. Booked at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-