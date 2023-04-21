Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear (6 counts); no registration receipt (2 counts); no tail lamps; operating on a suspended license; possession of marijuana; improper equipment; no insurance; no insurance card. Bond total is $770.67 cash. Booked at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Ann Steier, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clinton Lewis Cardwell, 31, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Tyler Johnson, 30, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristy Rose Martin, 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Renee Ankeny, 31, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Warren Cash, 42, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Jon Devin Flaherty, 68, Magnolia, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; speeding 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Destiny Roe Brice, 22, Bardstown, a fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

