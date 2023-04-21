Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, April 20, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 20, 2023

David Shane Hutchins, 50, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:14 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelly Jeanette Walker, 61, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:48 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Hoy Keith Richardson, 53, Harrodsburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding, 15 mph over limit. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Victoria Shea Bartley, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 43, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 58, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rollie Deshawn Lamar, 29, Lexington, fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patrick Scott Danks, 47, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aimee Lynne Benson, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $5,225 cash. Booked at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-