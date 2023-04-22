Obituary: Joseph Harlan ‘Joe’ Cissell, 82, Bardstown

Joseph Harlan “Joe” Cissell, 82, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Marion County to the late William Linus and Alice Newton Cissell. He was a retired supervisor for Beam Distillery after 37 years of service. He was a member of St. Gregory Church where he was a former choir member and was active in the Men’s Club and helped with the building and grounds and wherever else he was needed. He loved playing the guitar and singing with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Dragoo Cissell; one infant daughter, Mary Ann Cissell; one grandchild, Tasha Danielle; two brothers, James A. “Brother” Cissell and Charlie Cissell; three half-sisters, Ruby Cecil, Gladys Humphrey and Mary Bryan; and six half-brothers, Willett Cecil, Earl Cecil, Rollie Cecil, Ben Cecil, Billy Cecil and R.V. Cecil.

He is survived by six daughters, Donna (Damian) Dickerson of Taylorsville, Vickie (Tim) Johnson of Bakersfield, Calif., Terry (James) Heath of Russell Springs, Tonya (Charlie) Johnson of Cox’s Creek, Tabitha Inghram of Bloomfield, and Jacinta (Steven) Revell of Richmond; two sons, Larry Cissell of Bardstown and Doug (Penny) Cissell of McKee; three sisters, Betty Ann Hillard, Mary Alice Cecil and Catherine Rose Newton; one brother, Michael Cissell; a special nephew, Bernard Cecil; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The family request that expressions of sympathy go to Hospice of Nelson County or St. Gregory Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

