Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, April 21, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, April 21, 2023

Michael Chadwick Burgan, 39, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.

Booked at 3:13 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023.

Brittany Morgan Evans, 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023.

Justin Lampton Parrott, 28, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:33 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Corisha Mone Cissell, 25, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Joseph Cutts, 40, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for felony offense)(3 counts); failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $1,253 cash. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Dewayne Livers, 41, Bardstown, assault, second-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 6:21 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023.

James Lino Saldana, 55, New Haven, criminal abuse, first-degree, child 12 years of age or under; assault, first-degree, domestic violence. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Francis Auberry, 30, Bardstown, manslaughter, second-degree; trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 7:37 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-