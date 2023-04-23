Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 22, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Chase Alexander Mudd, 19, Loretto, criminal trespassing, third-degree; menacing; resisting arrest. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 7:06 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Gary Chambers, 23, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; no insurance; rear license not illuminated; promoting contraband, second-degree. Bond total is $5,000. Booked at 8:02 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Christopher Johnson, 53, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023.