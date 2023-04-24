Obituary: Austin Michael Wayne Forbes, 30, Bardstown

Austin Michael Wayne Forbes, 30, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 21, 1993 in Elizabethtown and was owner of Kentucky Solar Guy.

AUSTIN MICHAEL WAYNE FORBES

He enjoyed lifting weights and kayaking. He loved adventure, coaching his daughter’s softball team, and being a wonderful father to his children.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Forbes; and paternal grandmother, Victoria Hemann.

He is survived by four children, Karson, Maci, Lux, and Hayden; his father, Michael (Katherine) Forbes; four siblings, Andrea, Ieasha, Carmen, and Caleb; his maternal grandmother, Elaine Forbes; his significant other, Savannah;

two aunts, Shelby Forbes (Lily) Ralston and Taryn Reynolds; three uncles, Christopher (Michelle) Forbes, Tom Forbes and Tremain Johnson; one niece, Madeline; one nephew, Miles; and many friends.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward a trust for his children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

