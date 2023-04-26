Nelson County Jail Logs — April 23-24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Terry Wayne Johnson, 44, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); a prescription controlled substance not in property container. no tail lamps. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donna May Johnson, 44, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 8:33 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chevarian Quinta Tonge, 31, Barsdtown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $510 cash. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, April 24, 2023

Joey Junior Horn, 30, Lebanon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 12:23 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jessie Wayne Rogers, 40, Bloomfield, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $3,100 cash. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyrie Jo Canales, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:05 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

David Allen Lyvers, 41, New Haven, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; fleeting or evading police, first-degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; resisting arrest; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 6:17 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-