Obituary: Donna Kaye Enlow Rock, 82, Apopka, Fla.

Donna Kaye Enlow Rock, 82, of Apopka, Fla., died peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was born on Nov. 8, 1940, in Hodgenville.

She was a tremendous partner to her husband as he ascended his career and moved the family from Kentucky to Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio before settling in Florida after Terry retired. A devoted mother, she was the biggest cheerleader in all of her children’s endeavors. She was an accomplished tennis player and enjoyed much success throughout her playing days. Her fierce competitiveness was legendary whether it be on the tennis court or playing cards. Photography became her passion in her later years capturing every family moment. She was an active member in her church and charities over the years. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and she loved nothing more than watching them succeed and flourish into young adults.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Vernon Enlow and Nancye Sympson Enlow; five siblings Larry Collins, Darryl Enlow, Nancye Enlow Gallant, Ada True Enlow Christy, and Craig Enlow; and one son-in-law, Kevin Uhler.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Terry Lee Rock; three children, Kent Rock, Jeff (Laura) Rock, Teri Rock Uhler; and three grandchildren, Katie and Aiden Rock, and TJ (Ashley) Uhler.

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Sweetwater Church, 3800 Wekiva Springs Road Longwood, Florida on Monday, April 24, 2023.

There will be a gathering of friends from 1-2 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m.

A second celebration will be held in Kentucky at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to First Baptist Sweetwater Church/Angels Ministry or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

The Loomis Funeral Home in Apopka, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.

