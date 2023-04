Obituary: Ruby Ann Osborne, 97, Springfield

Ruby Ann Osborne, 97, of Springfield, died at 12:21 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Bluegrass Assisted Living in Bardstown.

She is survived by one brother, Joe Osborne of Lebanon; seven nieces and nephews; and several great9nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-