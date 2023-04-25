Obituary: Mary Catherine Mudd, 85, Fredericktown

Mary Catherine Mudd, 85, of Fredericktown, died at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Mudd; three daughters, Catherine Mudd of Louisville, Barbara (Buddy) Gallander of Shepherdsville and Calista (Steve) Daniels of Carmel, Ind.; two sons, Gene (Jisun) Mudd of Elizabethtown and James (DeAnna Fields) Mudd of Louisville; three sisters, Rose Smith and Rose Marie (Dr. Joe) Taylor, both of Bardstown, and Margaret Edelen of Fredericktown; one brother, Randy Mudd of Fredericktown; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at the church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-