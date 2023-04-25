Obituary: Larry Rodney Parrish, 77, formerly of Nelson County

Larry Rodney Parrish, 77, of Okolona, formerly of Nelson County, died Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was born to the late John William, and Lena Crady Parrish on April 9, 1946.

LARRY RODNEY PARRISH

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966 right out of high school. After serving his country on the USS Independence aircraft carrier, he and his wife returned to Louisville, to have and raise three sons. He retired in 2007 and at that time he took on the duties of “house husband” and grandkids chauffer while his wife worked a little longer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, John William Parrish Jr., Marvin Crady Parrish, Harry Lewis Parrish, Clarence Foster Parrish and Donald Franklin Parrish.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Joyce Webb Parrish; three sons, Larry “Moose” Parrish Jr. (Laura), Michael Scott Parrish (Anne), Bobby Joe Parrish; ex-daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Parrish; two sisters, Dorothy Clemons and Mattie Gibson; one brother, Jimmie Lee Parrish Sr.; two granddaughters, Genny Wiggins and Alysa Wiggins; three grandsons, Cole Parrish, Gabe Parrish and Brady Parrish; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona with burial to follow at Parrish Family Cemetery in Nelson County.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-