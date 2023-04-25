Obituary: Jim Hilbert, 74, Bardstown

Jim Hilbert, 74, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville surrounded by his loving family. The Bloomfield native was born Dec. 11, 1948, the son of the late James Hilbert Sr. and Nancy Pierce.

JIM HILBERT

He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1972 as a fighter jet mechanic and Sergeant at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga. He retired from General Electric in Louisville after working 37 years as a maintenance supervisor. Following retirement, he drove a school bus for the Nelson County Board of Education. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, an avid University of Kentucky fan, and enjoyed reading.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Ruth McMichael, Judy Shewmaker, and Peggy Janes; and one brother, Kelly Keith Hilbert.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Janet Bishop Hilbert; two children, Jamie Lynn Hilbert (Shellie) and Jacque Hilbert Newton (Jeremy);

his stepmother, Dorothy Hilbert; known as “Pop,” he will be missed by his

. Known as “Pop” he will be missed by his seven grandchildren, Zack Hilbert (Courtney), Devan Newton, Janet Newton, Lexi Jo Newton, Landon Miller, Tyler Carney, Kayla Carney, Allisa Downs; and his four great-grandchildren, Layne Hilbert, Isabelle Carney, Riley Carney, and Austin Schmidt.

He chose cremation and at his request, there will be no service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Parkway Baptist Church in his memory.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-