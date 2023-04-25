Obituary: Robert ‘Bobby’ Simpson, 84, Bardstown

Robert “Bobby” Simpson, 84, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home. He was born July 6, 1938, in Nelson County. He retired from Salt River Electric, and served several terms as a Bardstown city councilman.

He was a member of Bardstown Rotary Club and Masonic Duvall Lodge # 6, where he was past master. He was named to the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. He was a member and elder of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Bardstown. He loved his family and serving his community.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jean Herron Simpson; his parents, Marchel and Gladys Simpson; two sisters, Connie Werner, and Shirley Simpson Davis; three brothers, Ronnie Simpson, Marshall Irvin “Marty” Simpson, and Kenny Simpson; one niece, Cheryl Simpson Lyvers; and one grandson, John Kyle Hutchins.

He is survived by four daughters, Cindy (John) Hutchins, Terri (Pat) Adams, Melinda “Peanut” (Kerry) Monin, and Sonya (Stephen) Boone all of Bardstown; one son, Robert “Robbie” (Shelley) Simpson of Fairview, Texas; one sister, Peggy (Joey) Wathen of Bardstown; two sisters-in-law, Deanna “Kiki” Simpson Sharpe and Bonnie Simpson both of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Bardstown with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Thursday Masonic service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

