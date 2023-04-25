Obituary: Clifford Brock, 93, Shepherdsville

Clifford Brock, 93, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Flaget Hospital. He was a native of Harlan County. He was a retired employee of General Motors, a retired pastor, and a member of Calvary Holiness Church in Brooks. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and pastor during his lifetime.

CLIFFORD BROCK

He pastored seven churches throughout his tenure. The Lord, his family, and telling others about Jesus were most important to him. He was admired by many for working a full-time job, while still serving as a pastor.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Della Russell Brock; his parents, Jesse and Snowden Brock; two daughters, Darlene Millender and Bonita Brock; and six siblings, Annette, Olene, Talmadge, Odevah, Curtis, and Kenneth Brock.

He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Malick (Jeff) and Deborah MacLellan (David “Mac”); one son, Glen Brock (Sharon); four grandchildren, Christina Jackson, Ryan Moses, Dawn Brock, and Jessica Brock; and four great-grandchildren, Willie Mendez, Brandon Turley, Chloe Brock and Jayden Brock.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, and after 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-