Obituary: John Herbert Roberts III, 62, Louisville

John Herbert Roberts III, 62, of Louisville, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at V.A. Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 5, 1960, in Louisville to John Sr. and Catherine Darlene Leake Roberts.

He was a Catholic by faith. He was an employee of the V.A. Hospital. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Darlene Leake Roberts.

He is survived by his father, John Roberts Sr.; two sisters, Donna Marceau and Karen (Brad) Gard, both of Palm Coast, Fla.; one brother, Dennis Roberts of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

There will be a graveside service Friday, April 28, 2023, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery in Loretto.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-